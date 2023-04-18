The Rotary Club of Lockport has added two new benches to the Market Street Trail, club president Maureen Wendt announced. The project is part of the club’s ongoing investment in the city's Erie Canal-side parks to encourage recreational activity in the Lowertown Historic District.
With the assistance of a Rotary District Grant, the club paid for the fabrication of two blue metal benches bearing the Rotary insignia. The new benches are in addition to four identical benches installed in 2020 in the 0.75-mile section of park, beginning at Scalzo Park near Union Street and continuing east to Pecoraro Park near the intersection with Vine Street.
Club members have undertaken yearly cleanup of the linear parks along the canal since 2020, and the club has purchased waste receptacles to help control litter.
Lockport Rotary’s designation of the Market Street Trail is part of the Niagara River Rotary Greenway Initiative, supported by 10 Rotary clubs in Erie and Niagara counties.
The club is also in the fundraising stage of the Rotary Pavilion on the Erie Canal Project, a 500 square foot, open air shelter to be located on the north side of Market Street near the intersection with Adam Street. In conjunction, the City of Lockport is undertaking renovation of a public restroom facility and related site improvements immediately adjacent to the Rotary pavilion. When completed, the pavilion will be made available for public use.
Those interested in supporting efforts to upgrade the Market Street Trail and the Pavilion Project may contact Rotarians David Kinyon (716-638-1119) or Steve Cotten (716-261-8231).
