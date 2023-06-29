SkillsUSA students from Orleans/Niagara BOCES brought home five medals from the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference held June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The career competition events showcased the most accomplished career and technical education students in the nation. Students advanced through competitions at the local and state levels with state winners going on the national stage.
The winners, announced on June 23, are:
Anthony Cercone, gold medal in the CNC 3-Axis Milling competition. Cercone, from Lockport High School, was trained in Bill Rakonczay’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering class at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Lydia Samson, silver medal in the Basic Health Care competition. Samson, from Barker Junior-Senior High School, learned her stuff in Courtney Slack’s Health Occupations Technician class at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Zachary Luick, silver medal in the Electronic Technology competition. Luick, from Lockport High School, was trained in Bill Leggett’s Electricity/Electronics class at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Robert Dutton (Lewiston-Porter), Jarod Gajewski (Wilson) and Brian Zatkos (Niagara-Wheatfield), silver medals in the Engineering Technology Design team competition. The contestants were students in Scott Brauer’s Project Based Engineering class.
Nathaniel Wolf, bronze medal in the Internet of Things competition. Wolf, from Royalton-Hartland High School, was a student in Paul Herrmann’s Computer Technology class at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these students and the instructional staff who have worked with them,” Michael Weyrauch, director of adult education, CTE and instructional services, said. “To be given an opportunity to showcase one’s passion and determination in a career field of their choosing is what Career and Technical Education is all about. Orleans / Niagara BOCES is pleased to have been a part of these students’ amazing journey and wish them the very best with what’s next in their futures. Congratulations to all.”
