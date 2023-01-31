Three SkillsUSA members who are enrolled in the Animal Science program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center chose to do a thoughtful community service project for our furry friends.
Ethe Hemphill, Alanah Harris and Sydney Schwenkbcek, all from Niagara Falls, decided to combine their passion for animals and baking and make homemade dog treats for two local animal shelters: Save A Pet in Newfane and Heart of Niagara in Lockport.
“We did research and were very impressed with how well they take care of their animals, so that is why we chose them,” Hemphill said. “We wanted a project that was not too costly, but would benefit dogs who are looking for forever homes."
Hemphill observed, “These dogs are for the most part in cages most of the day and we wanted to give them some comfort and something that would make them happy. We also thought it would be a good way for staff and potential new families to bond with them by giving them a treat.”
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization focuses on teaching teamwork and leadership and encourages its members to serve their local community.
Hemphill, Harris and Schwenkbcek joined forces with Jessica Kronenberg’s Food Service students to make the biscuits.
“We were thrilled to be able to help out with such a worthy cause,” Kronenberg said. “It was a great joint effort.”
Using a recipe created by Animal Science teacher Seth Muck, the students spent a morning making the biscuits.
Harris said it was a lot of fun working on the project. “I have wanted to be a veterinarian since I was little and it feels great being able to help out these animal shelters and give back to the community. We are benefitting these dogs’ lives.”
Schwenkbcek said her passion is animal conservation and she was excited to be a part of the project. “I love the thought of saving animals. We really would love to see these dogs find forever homes and help these shelters with that goal.”
