Addict 2 Addict Niagara is offering a weekly SMART Recovery® Group (standing for Self-Management And Recovery Training) in Lockport.
The group, organized by Independent Living of Niagara County, meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at Christ Community Church, 140 Genesee St., where ILNC's branch office is located.
SMART Recovery is designed to help individuals gain independence from addictive behavior involving sex, gambling, food, alcohol or substances, following an evidence-based recovery pathway in a peer-led support group.
"Not another variation on Alcoholics Anonymous, it teaches common sense self-help procedures designed to empower participants to develop a more positive lifestyle. As in most people, the motivation is the pursuit of two primary goals — survival and the avoidance of pain along with seeking happiness," ILNC spokesman Ernest Churchwell said.
"In SMART Recovery, they are not so much concerned with the past, except what is needed to learn from it. They focus on present-day events and the causes of self-destructive behaviors, concentrating on what to do about them in order to achieve a positive lifestyle change ... ."
For more information, or to reserve a seat with the group, call Desiree Wlodarek at 430-8581.
