GASPORT — Solid Rock Assembly of God will serve a "take-out message of faith, hope, love and peace" from the church parking lot on Sunday.
Pastor David Hayes will lead the 10:30 a.m. worship service outside 8590 Rochester Road. All are invited to participate by parking in the lot and remaining in their vehicle.
"We are honoring our president and governor by keeping a safe distance but we need to hear from God and be encouraged," a church member wrote in an announcement of the service. "Come and find encouragement where there seems to be no hope, in a world that is struggling to find hope and peace."
For more information, call Hayes at (716) 523-7941.
