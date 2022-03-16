Lent is a season of prayer and discernment to prepare our hearts to live our faith in action. One of the tools I have found helpful to prepare my conversation with God is responding to a couple of solution-focused questions that are open-ended to stimulate dialogue. I am offering three lenses to examine how we can live our faith through action: charity, service, and justice.
Charity. Take this time during Lent to examine which charities are in your heart and your capacity to work with them. You may find that you only have the capacity or enthusiasm to support one specific charity or cause. On the other hand, you may find you have capacity to support several different charities. To help me narrow down my focus for the upcoming year, there are a couple of different questions that are helpful when I pray and discern:
What kind of impact do I want to make, to feel my time and energy have made a difference in my community?
What would I need to see to convince myself that a difference is being made?
Try a miracle question: Just suppose the winds of change blew through right now and simply swept away all societal problems. Imagine you are waking up tomorrow morning and it’s the dawning of a brand-new day of possibility. All those tired old problems are now blown away, and there is room for a clear slate of fresh choices. What would be different?
Once you have discerned the type of impact your heart is yearning to see in the community, such as older adults living independently and aging in place, you can research and identify a charity you can support throughout the year such as Hearts and Hands or The Dale Association. As you reflect over Lent, you may consider reaching out to your charity of choice and ask them how you can support them.
Service. Charities love cash donations and goods to support their constituents. However, there is a special spark when we’re in service to one another. Personally, I have found that when I am donating my time and talent that I feel more fulfilled and satisfied with life. What is that fulfillment? It’s connection — when we’re in service we’re in connection with the body of Christ. When we’re connecting with community we’re connecting with God. With each volunteer experience, I encounter a high — because love, connection and accomplishment are wrapped up in that sense of fulfillment.
One of the nice things about Hearts and Hands is that it’s a neighbor helping neighbor program that is designed to foster community. Volunteering is extremely easy and flexible. There is a range of opportunities for people of all ages from transporting older adults to raking leaves to making friendly phone pal calls. There is no minimum commitment; we’ll find an opportunity that fits your schedule. We have opportunities during the weekday, evening and weekend. For every volunteer who is trained in our program, we can take two people off the waiting list. That means two people have access to groceries, two caregivers have respite, two older adults can remain in their home and age in place.
As you’re reflecting on how you can serve your charity during Lent, ask yourself: What might be one small way I can assist ...? How might I ... ? What are some ways to sustain ... ?
We’ve all heard the cliché time, talent and treasure. Don’t be afraid of the word “talent.” I often thought to myself, what could I possibly offer, having a background in accounting? I have a driver’s license, so I can drive a neighbor to dialysis once a week. I am a great listener; I can take a neighbor out to dinner to listen and learn about the amazing history they share.
Listening sounds simple but the impact shouldn’t be underestimated. I recall a care receiver telling me at the end of dinner one time that they appreciate feeling like an adult. Wrapped in love, their children coddle them. The power of providing companionship instills a sense of dignity and belonging, knowing that someone cares and is willing to take the time to stop in a fast-paced world to listen, reflect and love another.
Justice. Finally, as we reflect during Lent, I want to invite you into what I often find to be the most challenging aspect of living my faith in action. How do we engage in justice work around our charities or causes?
Consider these questions as you pray and discern over the season:
If I had it already, what would I have?
Imagine a scale, where 1 is just starting to achieve justice and 10 is having realized full justice and equality; where does the system stand?
Where might I want to see the system moved within the next 12 months?
If there was one small action step to move up that scale, what might I be doing differently?
Education and advocacy are key here. Contact your charity and ask for resources on where you can educate yourself more on the cause. The more you know the more you can advocate on a local, state, federal and even worldwide scale.
For me this year, it’s advocating, through the Governor’s office, for the adoption of a Master Plan on Aging to address issues critical to the older adult population within our community including: strengthening long-term services and supports (LTSS) in facility- and community-based care and comprehensively addressing health care workforce shortages; confronting health inequities faced by older adults of color due to systemic barriers to care; improving paid and family caregiver support; and building on the state’s existing efforts in age-friendly communities and health systems.
As you connect and reflect on your relationship with God, how will you demonstrate your faith in action through charity, service, and justice?
I invite you to use some of these solution-focused questions to begin the dialogue. Peace and blessings.
Aaron Carlson is the executive director of Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, a program designed to connect older adults with volunteers for transportation, in-home supports and companionship services. Hearts and Hands serves Erie and eastern Niagara counties with offices in Akron, Buffalo and Lockport. Carlson is the co-chair of the administrative council at Emmanuel United Methodist Church and past president of the Rotary Club of Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.