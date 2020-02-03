'Soup and Story' remembers a Buffalo suffragist

In honor of the 100th anniversary marking women’s right to vote, Niagara History Center is celebrating with a Soup and Story program guided by historian and author Susan Eck.
The program, slated for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8), is a narrative journey through the life and career of Ada Davenport Kendall, a woman who helped change the course of history with her meticulous efforts and quick wit.
Eck will take participants through the efforts of gifted Buffalo columnist Ada Davenport in a presentation titled, “Emblem of Equality: Woman Suffrage in WNY.” Davenport heroically advocated for women’s rights during the 1910s when many did not have a voice. She was a passionate pioneer who wrote about everything from fashion to nature and the metaphysical. As a journalist, she had a newspaper column in the Buffalo Express that ran for 16 years.
Eck will recite Davenport’s own words to shed light on why Davenport was willing to go to jail for her cause.
Soup and Story begins at noon with a variety of homemade soups and desserts, followed by Eck’s presentation. The fee is $5 per person. Advance reservations are required; call 434-7433. Admission is limited to 50 people.
