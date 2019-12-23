South Lockport VFC toy drive boosted by SkillsUSA

SANBORN — SkillsUSA officers at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center showed the holiday spirit by collecting 132 toys to share with two local organizations.
The senior class donated their share of the toys to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, for its annual toy drive, and the junior class donated theirs to the Niagara Falls Community Missions.
In addition to getting students and staff to bring in toys for the cause, the officers raised $167 from students walking through the doors to go toward purchasing gifts.
“Part of their duties as SkillsUSA officers is to do community service and what a great project this was,” SkillsUSA adviser Julie Roloff said.
