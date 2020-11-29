Spay it forward with Ten Lives Club

Giving Tuesday is right around the corner and this year, Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue is participating.
Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving and generosity to help nonprofits in need. Ten Lives Club is looking to raise $8,500 to help 85 cats and kittens in their program get spayed and neutered and ready for adoption.
Since Jan. 1, Ten Lives Club has taken in 2,179 cats into their program. Every cat that enters the Ten Lives Club program has to be spayed and neutered, among other things, before they are can be adopted, costing them over $217,000 in surgery cost alone.
Please consider donating to help their cause by visiting their website at www.tenlivesclub.com/donate.
