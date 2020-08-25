For a limited time, golfers who purchase a single round of the game at Niagara County Golf Course can bring one child, aged 17 years or younger, to play with them for free. The promotion is in effect after noon on weekends, and during non-school hours during the week, through the end of September. Tee times must be scheduled in advance.
The promotion is an effort to attract more young people to the game, according to Niagara County Legislator Will Collins, chair of the county's infrastructure committee, which oversees the course.
“We have run a first tee program for young golfers in recent years and are always looking for ways to promote the sport and promote the Niagara County Golf Course as the quality venue it is,” Collins said. “We also know budgets are tight for many people, so hopefully this promotion makes it more affordable for adults to enjoy a round of golf with their children, grandchildren and so on.”
The county course also offers youth lessons. For more information, call the Pro Shop at 439-7954.
