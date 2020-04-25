Speech therapists give students a voice  

A speech teacher or speech-language pathologist plays an integral part in the day-to- day education of students with autism, emotional disorders, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome and who are multiply disabled. They are in charge of providing therapy to anyone receiving speech services.
Speech-language pathologist Lorrina Kostuk-Madonia says that she and her fellow speech specialists, who are employed by Orleans/Niagara BOCES at various school sites, work with a different student every half hour during a school day.
“We provide them an individual pullout session into our room for one-on-one intensive therapy. We also can see them in a push-in setting in their classroom and help them to carry over their goals in the classroom with various strategies," she said. "We also see children in a group setting where we take three to four kids and work on their speech and language goals together.”
The speech team pride themselves on being flexible with their teaching methods and have even given therapy on field trips and at the side of a pool during gym classes. In-the-moment therapy helps them to see how the child does in a community setting and whether they understand the directions they are given.
“We are always coming up with different therapy techniques,” Kostuk-Madonia said. “The students function at a variety of levels and some are primarily non-verbal and we want to give them a functional way to communicate.
"We use many strategies like visuals and it helps them to bridge the verbal output of their language. For some that means picture books, and for those who are more advanced there are apps that we can download onto an assisted technology device or an iPad that they can use to communicate their needs. We are doing our best to give kids a variety of tools.”
Some students are higher functioning and more verbal, but have trouble for social-emotional reasons.
“We work with them on how to start a conversation. How to take turns with their friends in conversation. What are appropriate or good things to say," Kostuk-Madonia said. "There is nothing we can’t work on as far as understanding and expressing language and we are proud of that.”
The speech therapists work closely with classroom teachers, teacher aides, counselors, occupational therapists and physical therapists, who also work with the students, to help carry over strategies that facilitate the students’ understanding and use of language.
The Speech Department also documents and evaluates the students to continue to make sure they're qualified for the level of therapy they have been receiving and whether they are meeting their speech and language goals in their IEP (Individualized Education Program).
“We use that information and come up with a comprehensive report to provide their parents, the CSE (Committee on Special Education) chairperson and their classroom teachers,” Kostuk-Madonia said. “We all work together as a team because we are the glue that helps to keep it all together for the student.”
One of the reasons for the constant monitoring is that if a child regresses with their therapy, the team can come up with a plan to correct that.
“This is why extended school year is so important,” Kostuk-Madonia said. “Having six weeks off in the summer would cause many of them to regress. It is so important to keep them on target.”
The speech team is constantly getting professional development through webinars and meetings set up by their supervisor, Cassandra Barnes. They also attend conferences yearly. Speech-language pathologists must have 36 hours of continuing education every three years to maintain American Speech-Language Hearing Association certification and acquire 100 hours every five years to maintain professional teacher’s certification.
“We all share with the rest of our team what we learn and what we have success with,” Kostuk-Madonia said. “That is priceless to me, to have that type of rapport with the team. We are very involved and are always looking to learn more to help our students. We also have to educate ourselves about what is going on with the Medicaid rules, since we take care of the billing. It is very important to be diligent with that.”
Although their job can be challenging, the reward outweighs that, according to Kostuk-Madonia.
“Once you do this kind of work, you just love it,” she said. “I like working with the most challenging children. Sometimes they have their good days and their bad days, sometimes they have a hard time realizing how they are feeling and can’t verbalize it. The challenge for us is that we are working with a different diagnosis every 30 minutes and we have to change our plan within moments to accommodate them. I live for that, I like feeling needed.”
Kostuk-Madonia gets emotional when she talks about the breakthroughs that she sees.
“For some kids it takes a long time and that lightbulb going off for them, no matter how small, means so much to all of us at the school and to their families," she said. "It is why we do what we do.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director of Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
