The “Spread the Love” donation drive organized by Lockport Community Farmers Market and Lockport Family YWCA during the month of February was a resounding success due to the collaboration of multiple local organizations, according to LCFM manager Grace Platt.
LCFM accepted donations during market hours on Feb. 5 and Feb. 19, while Lockport Family YMCA accepted donations throughout the month.
Hundreds of items were collected, including health and hygiene products, paper products, cleaning supplies, crocheted lap blankets, large print puzzle books and shelf-stable foods.
The items were sorted and organized by members of Girl Scout Troop 70183 at the YMCA. Participants in the effort were Emma Drake, Marissa Baxter, Lily Enderton, Sophia Thompson, Gabby Thompson, Kaylee Kress, Gianna Schalk, Cecilia Mecca, Scarlett Mecca and Anastasia Kolometz, who also made cards to brighten the day of those receiving the donations.
The donations were bound for Lockport CARES, YWCA of the Niagara Frontier crisis housing facilities and the Niagara County Office of the Aging.
“This year's event exemplifies the outstanding community spirit of Lockport and Niagara County,” 2022 drive co-organizer Gretchen Bruning said.
