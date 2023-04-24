The Niagara Arts Guild's spring show at the Niagara History Center opened Saturday with a surprise tie for "Best of Show" artwork: Maggie Eaton for her photograph “The Yellow Cottage” and Brady Zdrojewski for his colored pencil painting “The Greeters: Hadrian’s Wall Path”.
The show was judged by watercolorist and en plein air artist Carol Mathewson of Waterlane Fine Art in Youngstown. Other winning artists include:
— Billie Pascoe, second place for her acrylic image of Niagara Falls in "Below Terrapin Point."
— Rebecca Wilson, third place for her watercolor "Looking Through the Reeds."
Merit awards went to Nona McQuay’s photo “Winter Sun”, Peggy Taylor’s wall sculpture “Just Having Fun” and Judith Light’s mixed media work “Pandemic Scramble”.
The Viewer's Choice Award was decided by another tie, between Rhonda Daigler for her oil painting “Frosty Walk” and Maggie Eaton for “The Yellow Cottage”.
The show continues through May 20 at the History Center, 215 Niagara St., during regular hours Monday through Saturday.
