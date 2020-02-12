Spring Bouquet Sale in the works

Staff and volunteers from Niagara Hospice are gearing up for the 2020 Spring Bouquet Sale.
The sale will run March 2-March 8 at walk-up locations around Niagara County. Bouquets ordered in advance will be delivered during the week. Advance orders are being taken throughout the month of February. Bouquets are $8 each.
“It’s great to be thinking spring as we work with the community on getting this event together and spreading some beautiful spring blooms throughout Niagara County in early March,” says Niagara Hospice event coordinator Allison Bolt.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to host walk-up sale locations. To offer a site or inquire about sale volunteer opportunities, call Bolt at 280-0766. For more information, go to www.NiagaraHospice.org.
The 2019 Spring Bouquet Sale raised more than $30,000 to support local hospice care.
