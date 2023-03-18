Rev. Dr. Rick Danielson is the speaker at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon. His talk is titled “Spring Cleaning.”
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Danielson is the pastor at Lockport United Church of Christ, an Open and Affirming congregation that meets at 98 East Ave. Prior to coming to Lockport UCC in the fall of 2021, he served other churches in Western New York, Maine, and Colorado.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals, catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante, typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is chicken and biscuits.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Rev. Gregg Stierheim, March 29; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
