Spring Fling, basket auction support new park

The Village of Lewiston Recreation Department is hosting its 25th annual Spring Fling One Mile Fun Run for Kids at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The free event promotes community spirit along with physical fitness. All children participants will receive a completion medal along with a commemorative T-shirt.
This year’s event will look a bit different than previous years as it will coincide with the ceremonial groundbreaking of the All-Inclusive Playground at Marilyn Toohey Park, located at 145 N. 4th Street in Lewiston. The village plans to embark on a “Community Build'' of the playground in late June/early July. Further information regarding the community build will be publicized soon.
To help finance this free event and to raise funds for the playground, a basket auction will also be held on Sunday.
Events, including sidewalk art, putt-putt golf and balloon sculptures will also take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
For more information, contact recreation@villageoflewiston.net.
