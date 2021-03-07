St. Paddy's take-out dinner to support Old Stone Church

The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., will offer a take out traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pick up will be at the back entrance of the church by drive thru.
The dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread and dessert. Pre-order dinners are $15 and can be reserved through March 12. Call the church office at 754-4945 and leave your name, phone number and number of dinners to be reserved.
Full price dinners at the door are $17, on a first come basis until 6 p.m. or sold out. Cash only payments are appreciated.
Proceeds from the dinner will go toward preservation of the Old Stone Church, Lewiston’s oldest and most historic church. The first church built in Lewiston opened in 1817 and played a key role in many village milestones. During the Civil War, it aided in the transport of slaves seeking freedom on the Underground Railroad. Church members would light the steeple providing a signal to peacekeepers in Queenston, Ontario, letting them know that it was safe for the escaping slaves to cross the Niagara River to freedom.
Lewiston Presbyterian Church is open to all for worship on Sunday at 11:15 a.m.
