Stapleton joins state ACHO executive committee

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton, immediate past president of the New York State Association of County Health Officials, has been elected to the association board of directors' executive committee.
The association announced the results of its 2020 Board of Directors election on Monday. Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County, was elected president of the board. Newly elected directors include Dr. Michael D. Mendoza, Monroe County health commissioner; and Amy E. Gildenmeister, Schoharie County public health director.
The association is composed of New York State's 58 local health commissioners and public health directors.
The new board of directors and executive committee members began their one-year terms on Monday.
