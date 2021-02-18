Works by 13 artists from Starlight Studio and Art Gallery are on display now at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St.
Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is one of the first studios of its kind in Western New York that supports artists of all abilities in their artistic development. The studio in downtown Buffalo is home to more than 40 artists with learning and/or developmental disabilities.
“Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is an organization that knows the power of art,” Kenan Center events manager Alyssa Mays said. “We are thrilled to make this work more accessible to the Niagara County community.”
The exhibition highlights the work of artists including Dana Graap, Chase Lobley, Eric Johnson, John Budney, Debbie Medwin, John Montedoro, Jocelyn Triggle, Paul Chandler, Kelly Evans, Larell Potter, Shamika Long, Sonya Lewis and Zeyneb Johnson. Their work will be on view through March 21.
Kenan House Gallery is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Groups can schedule a visit by calling 433-2617.
