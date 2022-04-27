Starpoint administrator honored with distinguished retiree award

Douglas Regan, EdD, retired administrator from Starpoint Central School District, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Irving Schwartz Distinguished Retiree Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State.
Irving Schwartz was a founding member of SAANYS. The award in his name is given annually to a retired SAANYS member who, in retirement, has made significant contributions to the welfare of the association, education and the greater community.
Regan has been active in education in New York state since 1972, including serving as a building leader/principal for almost 25 years. During his time as a building leader, Regan's focus was always on the people, especially the students, rather than the "administrivia." He stayed true to a set of best practices that included: gaining respect, not popularity; setting clear goals; being a good listener; being a role model; being direct and constructive with feedback; not hesitating to delegate; and having meetings that count.
Regan notes that by following these best practices, he and his staff "bought into what we had established for our school and then ... did it!"
Currently an instructor in the Educational Leadership Program at Buffalo State College and an adjunct professor of education at Niagara County Community College, Regan said he also inculcates a set of best practices for teaching his "Supervision of Teaching" graduate class. Those best practices include: establishing clear goals and expectations; making resources available for students to achieve the goals; developing a coherent instructional framework and regularly monitoring and evaluating it carefully; collecting evidence of students' learning and learning needs with a balance of theory and practice; and creating an orderly, safe, and positive environment for learning to thrive.
"Dr. Regan is the quintessential educator with in-depth knowledge of current educational practices, stellar character, and an extraordinary ability to motivate others. He is a caring, dedicated leader who is a true asset to SAANYS and the entire education profession," Williamsville Central School Administrator John E. McKenna, Ed.D., said. "There is no one who is more deserving" of the Schwartz award.
Regan received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from the State University College at Buffalo, and his doctorate in education from SUNY Buffalo.
Regan and fellow 2022 award winners will be recognized at SAANYS' annual awards celebration, taking place on May 6 at the Crown Plaza Albany — Desmond Hotel.
