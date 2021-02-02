Nominating petitions are now available for any school district resident interested in running for a seat on the 2021-2022 Starpoint Central School District Board of Education.
This year, three board seats are to be filled by election. All are three-year terms of office. The school board election will be held on May 18.
Petitions can be picked up daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the district superintendent's office, 4363 Mapleton Road.
For more information, call District Clerk Dorothy Szpaicher at 210-2352.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.