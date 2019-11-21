Starpoint schools 'on the move'

Starpoint Central School District has been judged a "School on the Move" by WNY STEM Hub.
The hub, the region’s premier convener of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs and learning experiences, announced its award of Schools on the Move Distinction to various schools in the region on National STEM Day (Nov. 8).
Starpoint schools, in the district's first application for recognition, were cited for a strong K-12 curriculum approach that includes a 21st century course of studies at the elementary level, biomedical and environmental engineering course options at the middle level and STEM-based science electives at the high school, according to Michelle Kavanaugh, acting executive director of WNY STEM Hub.
The WNY STEM Hub's 2019 recognition program was conducted at Pearl Street Grill in Buffalo. The program was sponsored by WozEd, Campus Construction and Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf and Cunningham Attorneys.
