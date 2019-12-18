Starpoint sent 6 student musicians to 'All State'

A record number of students from the Starpoint school district attended the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Conference All State earlier this month.
NYSSMA selects 900 students from across the state, after rigorous auditions both vocal and instrumental. Approximately 9,000 students audition for spots.
Six students from Starpoint High School were invited to attend the Winter Conference in Rochester. That number is a "huge deal," music teacher Nicole Peets said.
“We had had three choral and three band students asked to attend. When I talked to other teachers in the area, they maybe had one or two that were invited,” Peets said.
The selected students were Gaby Colton, Gabby Galante, Sydney Licata, Jude Lord, Hannah Schubring and Chelsea Suba.
Chelsea, an alto, says was very excited to be asked. “For a junior, this is a big deal," she said. "I’ve never felt so complete after a performance.”
Gabby, also an alto, attended All State for the second consecutive year. "I love when everyone participating performs together, it sounds amazing,” she said.
Hannah was selected as a soprano two and for horn two, and ended up ranked as the top French horn player in the state.
Jude was most excited about meeting new people, saying, “They pair us up with roommates and give you a chance to meet new people that you have something in common with.”
This year’s conference focused on the artistic processes: performing and responding. Attendees were entertained by various musical performances, attended workshops and got a chance to perform themselves. They had the opportunity to work with composer in residence Jake Runstead and helped to make his music come alive.
“It was a life-changing experience for our students,” Peets said. “The chorus students performed a moving series of songs that dealt with tough issues such as depression and suicide. Their songs were incredibly emotional and inspirational for everyone."
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans-Niagara BOCES.
