Starpoint Central School District is accepting nominations for the Dr. C. Douglas Whelan Academic Wall of Fame and the Sports Wall of Fame for the 2022-2023 school year.
Nominees for the Academic Wall of Fame should be graduates between the years 1958 and 2007.
Nominees for the Sports Wall of Fame should be graduates between the years 1958 and 2010.
Nomination information and applications can be downloaded from www.starpointcsd.org under the Parents/Community tab, or obtained by contacting Jane Wilson at jwilson@starpointcsd.org or 716-210-2307.
Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 7 for the Academic Wall of Fame and Achievement and until Nov. 1 for the Sports Wall of Fame.
