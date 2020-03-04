Residents of Starpoint Central School District are reminded, April 1 is the deadline for requesting transportation to non-public schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Any parent who is considering sending their child or children to a non-public school this fall must file their transportation request by April 1; students currently attending non-public schools must re-apply for transportation each year.
Failure to apply by April 1 causes applications to be taken on a space-available basis.
Forms are available at most non-public schools and in the Starpoint district business office (open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
For more information, call 210-2341.
