Parents in Starpoint Central School District who are considering sending their child / children to a non-public school in the fall must submit their transportation requests to the Starpoint district before April 1.
Students currently attending non-public schools must re-apply for transportation each year, according to transportation coordinator Francesca Howard. Failure to apply by April 1 places requests on a space-available basis, per state Education Law.
Application forms are available at most non-public schools as well as the Starpoint business office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 716-210-2341.
