The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced a lifeguard qualifier for position in the Niagara Region.
Testing is required for anyone wishing to work as a lifeguard at any New York State Park and will take place on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hamburg High School, 4111 Legion Drive.
Prior to employment, successful candidates must be at least 15 years of age and furnish proof of completion of CPR for the Professional and completion of the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, which includes First-Aid, with a certificate for the Waterfront Module or equivalent courses. Successful candidates will also need a physician’s certification of adequate physical fitness including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision after receiving a conditional job offer.
Lifeguard positions in the Niagara Region will be available at Beaver Island, Woodlawn Beach, Evangola and Fort Niagara State Parks.
For more information and to register for the test contact Andrew Chouinard at (607)-333-4266 or Andrew.Chouinard@parks.ny.gov.
