MEDINA — Dancing has been in Stephanie Szklany’s blood since she was a teenager. In fact, she loved it so much she went to college to study dance, so that she could teach it to others. This spring she will celebrate 40 years of running The Dancenter at 443 Main St.
Szklany’s sister Joanna Pasceri of Lockport calls The Dancenter “a fixture in the historic village of Medina.” She said what makes her sister’s story even more meaningful is her business survived challenging economic times.
“Her longevity has brought the studio full circle, with many of her former students now enrolling their children or grandchildren in dance lessons,” Pasceri observed.
Szklany was born and raised in Lockport, graduating in 1976 from Lockport Senior High School. At 16, she started taking dance lessons from Rolann Crowe in Lockport, and when she had to make a decision about her career, dance was all she knew, she said. By then she was taking dance from Maria Battaglia at the American Academy of Ballet in Buffalo. In high school, she studied ballet, tap and jazz, but when she went to Buffalo, she just focused on ballet.
“I asked Maria if there were any colleges that focused on dance,” Szklany said. “She told me about York University in Toronto. I auditioned and applied and got in.”
Her passion would have been to dance professionally, but to do that, she said, you have to start a lot earlier than she did.
Part of her college curriculum was teaching small groups and she really enjoyed it, she said.
“The only struggle in my years was Covid. That nearly killed us,” Szklany said. “When we were able to start back up after nearly six months, I had to install two $500 air filters and wash the bars continuously, and we all had to wear masks. It was a real challenge how to keep kids six feet apart.”
She said a lot of parents didn’t want their children that close and most didn’t send their children back.
In The Dancenter’s heyday, Szklany said, the student roll numbered more than 200. It’s about 140 now, as dancers are slowly coming back.
Szklany teaches ballet, pointe, jazz, tap and creative movement. She loves creative movement, she said. She accepts students starting at age 2-1/2, as long as they are potty-trained.
Szklany operating a studio in Medina just sort of happened.
“After college, my dad wanted me to open my own studio right away, but I wanted to wait,” she said. “I went to work teaching ballet for Sylvia McDonald for a year at the School of Dance, but I wasn’t making any money. I didn’t want to compete with her, so I found this space in Medina. When I got here, I discovered there was already a dance studio here, but she moved away a year later.”
One of Szklany’s former students, Brandon Johnson, now runs his own dance studio.
Jo Anne Benthin has been Szklany’s assistant for more than 20 years. She studied in Medina with Lori Balcerzak when she was young. Neither woman has any plans to give up doing what she loves any time soon.
On May 20, Szklany will have a recital for her students at 1 and 7 p.m. at Medina High School, followed by a big celebration of her anniversary the next day at Sacred Heart Club.
Current students and anyone with a ticket to the recital will be admitted free of charge to the celebration.
