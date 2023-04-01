Rev. Steve Hall is the speaker at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon. His talk is titled “Hump Day.”
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Hall, the chairman of this year’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon Committee, has been an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ for 44 years. He spent 37 of those years serving St. Peter’s and Lockport UCC, and has been a member of numerous community boards of directors and led various ecumenical projects including 35 years of CROP walks for world hunger. In addition, Hall was the organizer of Good Friday Cross Walks in Lockport for 27 years. Hall retired from active ministry in September 2018. He and his wife Emily reside in Lockport where, on clear nights, he enjoys a bit of backyard astronomy with his telescope.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals, catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante, typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is penne with marinara sauce.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
