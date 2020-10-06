Lockport native Brandon M. Stickney's new book, The Five People You'll Meet in Prison, is available for purchase at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St.
Stickney, a former Union-Sun & Journal reporter, was convicted of a drug sale in Lockport. His book touches on drug issues in Lockport and details how he survived 19 months in Wende, Elmira, Collins, and Marcy correctional facilities.
Some of the proceeds raised from book sales will go to FAMM, Families Against Mandatory Minimums.
For more information, go to https://brandonstickney.wixsite.com/about.
