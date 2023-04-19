The Middleport Community Choir’s 2023 spring concert will offer several special features. It’s a joint performance with the Festival Chorus from Amherst-based St. Benedict parish and will include celloist Gil Pease, brother of Middleport choir member Carol Blumrick.
Community Choir director Ric Jones first became acquainted with the director of the Festival Chorus, Heather Lovelace, at a rehearsal of the Genesee Chorale, which Jones, a Medina resident, also directs. After talking with her, the idea for a joint concert was born.
The concert, titled “Music Changes the World,” will be performed at 7 p.m. May 5 at St. Benedict’s, 1317 Eggert Road, Buffalo, and at 4 p.m. May 7 at Hartland Bible Church in Gasport.
In addition to the two choirs, the Beltones, led by Middleport choir accompanist Debbie Clark, will perform.
The concert will feature music that honors America and its people, according to Jones.
“We wanted to do something patriotic which touched on social justice,” Jones said. “We found ourselves discovering how you can change through music. Our music is a mix of very familiar and patriotic songs.”
One song is Bob Dylan’s rendition of “The Times They Are Changing.” Another is what Jones calls “a very nice version” of “God Bless America.”
Two others involve narration by a member of the Festival Chorus, one using text on the Statue of Liberty and the other using excerpts of speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.
At least six singers and Debbie Clark, a Lockport resident, have been members of the Middleport Community Choir since its founding 25 years ago. The singers are Joy Bohnet of Lyndonville, Carol Blumrick and Doris Hinkson of Middleport, Kelly Eick of Medina, Carol Shanley and Mark Christensen of Lockport. Their love of music is what keeps them involved, they said.
Bohnet loves to sing, and all through school and later in life, she was always the accompanist, she said. Now she gets to do what she loves.
“And the social aspect is big,” she added.
The concert will feature 70 singers, songs by the Middleport choir, two songs by the combined choirs and a piece by the bell choir.
Middleport Community Choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Middleport United Methodist Church. New voices are always welcome.
