Lions District 20N kicked off its year of service with a cabinet picnic in Angola. District Governor Michael Yost introduced his theme, “Stronger Together.” Yost is encouraging clubs throughout the district to do joint projects or support other clubs with their projects.
There are various opportunities for Lions clubs to help people throughout their community. The Dr. Ann Stadelmaier fund helps those who need hearing aids. An LCIF Vision grant provides eye exams and glasses for those who need them. Lions are needed to help with school-age eye screenings. Last year, despite the pandemic, Lions did 12,000 eye screenings for students in Pre-K to second grade.
Barker club President Dale commented, “I learned a lot about our district and the support it can provide to our club. That will help our club help members of our community as we fulfill the Lions motto, ‘We Serve’.”
