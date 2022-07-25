MEDINA — The ‘Blue Thursdays’ series has drawn more than 800 people per night to the free blues concerts at the State Street Park Pavilion, organizers announced.
The Print Shop and Orleans Renaissance Group, Inc. / medinaalive.com, have recruited top regional blues talent for the summertime series.
“We’re consistently seeing over 800 per show and they’re coming from all over Western New York,” said Ken Daluisio of the Print Shop. “Everyone’s having a great time. They’re loving the bands we’ve booked, the venue and the amentities.”
The Jeremy Keyes Band of Buffalo performed last week and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Keyes and his bandmates said they loved the vibe and the venue, and hope to come back next year.
The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Growlers Blues Band, also from Buffalo.
Remaining bands in the series include Dave Constantino Band on Aug. 4 and Maria Aurigema on Aug. 11.
Amenities include food by Cusimano’s Pizzeria, Parker’s Pit BBQ and Catherine St. Bakery, and beverages by Blue Groove Coffee, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and 810 Meadworks.
