The Summer Food Service Program for youths will be carried out in three city parks and the Salvation Army in Lockport.
Beginning Monday, all youths (18 years and younger) are able to receive free breakfast and/or free lunch, comparable to the meals served in the National School Breakfast and Lunch programs.
The city parks are Altro Park, Dolan Park and Outwater Park. Breakfast hours are 9 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch hours are noon to 12:30 p.m. The program continues through Aug. 11. No meals will be served on July 4.
At the Lockport Salvation Army, lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 25 (except July 4).
The Summer Food Service Program schedule in Niagara Falls is: Niagara Falls Public Library (lunch, noon to 1 p.m., weekdays from July 3 through Aug. 18, no meal service on July 4); Packard Court Community Center (breakfast, 9 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., weekdays from July 5 through Aug. 4); and the Niagara Falls Salvation Army (lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week from June 26 through July 27).
And, elsewhere: Payne Park, North Tonawanda, lunch noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 10 through Aug. 18; and Sheridan Parkside Community Center, Lincoln Park, Kenmore/Tonawanda, lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 26 through Aug. 25.
The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded and is aimed at areas that have significant concentrations of children from low-income households. In Niagara County the program is overseen by the Youth Bureau. For more information, call Benjamin Bunker or Rodney Alaimo at 716-278-6873.
