Site locations are set for the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the Niagara County Youth Bureau.
The program ensures that all children continue to receive nutritious meals during summer vacation. Meals are comparable to the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs throughout the school year. The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded program that provides free meals to all children at approved SFSP sites. Meals are provided to children age 18 and under. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
Starting Monday, free meals will be served Monday thru Friday at the following sites in Niagara County (Meals not served July 5th):
• LOCKPORT — Altro Park, Dolan Park, Lockport Salvation Army, Outwater Park
• NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls Public Library, Packard Court Community Center
• NIAGARA-WHEATFIELD — Colonial Village School, Tuscarora School, West Street School
• NORTH TONAWANDA — Payne Park
Free meals will also be served at the following locations in Erie County:
• KENMORE/TONAWANDA — Sheridan Parkside Community Center, Lincoln Park
Want to find the site closest to you? Text “Food” to 877-877 to find out.
Contact Benjamin Bunker or Rodney Alaimo for further information, including specific dates and times of site operation at 278-6873.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
