The Niagara County Historical Society is accepting applications from college students for two summer 2023 internships funded through the Grigg Lewis Foundation’s 2023 Workership Program: Office / museum assistant and registrar / curatorial assistant.
Eligible applicants will be college students who reside in eastern Niagara County or are attending Niagara County Community College or Niagara University, and will be available to work five days per week from mid May through mid August, including alternate Saturdays.
Applications must be received by March 18. For an application form and position descriptions, email melissa@niagarahistory.org or call 716-434-7433.
