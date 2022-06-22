The 2022 Summer Reading Program, Ocean of Opportunities, has begun at Lockport Public Library. All area children are welcome to visit the Children's Department to sign up for a summer of fun reading, special programs and prizes. Registration is underway through mid July.
Weekly programs include story times, STEAM days, Family Story Time Nights, Drop-In Craft days, Tween events and special entertainment. The library will also host story times at Outwater Park and Day Road Park.
This is next week's program schedule:
Monday (June 27) — Make & Take Crafts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Orchard Room, all ages welcome; Family Story Time, 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the Orchard Room, all ages welcome.
Tuesday (June 28) — Ocean Commotion story time for ages 4 to 8, 10 to 10:30 a.m. in the Orchard Room, registration required; Make & Take Crafts, 2 to 7 p.m. in the Orchard Room, all ages welcome.
Wednesday (June 29) — Little Guppies story time for ages 2 to 5, 10 to 10:30 a.m. in the Orchard Room, registration required; Cris Johnson's Bubble & Magic Show, 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the Wheeler Room, all ages welcome.
Thursday (June 30) — Ocean Commotion story time for ages 4 to 8, 10 to 10:30 a.m. in the Orchard Room, registration required; Family Story Time, 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the Orchard Room, all ages welcome.
Friday (July 1) — Storytime at Day Road Park, 10 to 10:30 a.m., all ages welcome; Make & Take Crafts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Orchard Room, all ages welcome; Tweens’ Ocean Painting Party for ages 8 to 12, 2 to 3 p.m. in the Orchard Room, registration required.
Note: Due to space and supply restrictions, registration is required for some events. If you register but cannot come, notify the library so others may be added to the list. On the day of the program, spaces for those on the list will be held for 10 minutes. After that, the spaces will be offered to anyone waiting to participate.
For more information or to register for a program, stop by the Children’s Department, call 7160433-5935, extension 4, or visit www.lockportlibrary.org.
