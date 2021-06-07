Lockport Public Library will launch its 2021 summer reading program, "Tails & Tales," on June 14. The theme involves animals of the world and readers can explore the wilds of the jungle and the calm of a farm in summer with stories, activities and more.
The program, open to all area children from pre-readers through grade 8, will feature the twice-weekly Tails & Tales story time on the front lawn of the library, 23 East Ave., story time at Day Road Park, and themed take-home craft-and-activity kits, as well as special visits from Explore and More Children's Museum. Magician Cris Johnson will host two magic workshops for 'tweens and professional clown Connie Morrow will visit to teach the art of making balloon animals.
Registration for Tails & Tales will begin on June 14 and continue through the end of July. The program is ongoing through Aug. 13. For more information: call 433-5935, extension 4; visit www.lockportlibrary.org; or visit the children's department.
The summer reading program's corporate sponsor is M&T Bank.
