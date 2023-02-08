Niagara County Employment & Training is now taking applications for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). Qualified applicants are Niagara County residents aged 14 to 20 years who are part of a limited-income household.
The purpose of the summer employment program is to provide young people with the opportunity to earn money and gain meaningful work experience, according to Donald Jablonski, director of Employment & Training. SYEP works with a variety of career industries.
The SYEP wage is $14.20 per hour.
The household income limit for applicants ranges from $29,160 for a family size of one, to $121,680 for a family of 10.
More information about SYEP, and application forms, are available at high school guidance offices throughout the county, and online at www.worksourceone.com.
Applications and all related documents must be turned in by May 12. Drop them off at the Employment & Training office at the Trott Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls; fax to 716-278-8149; or scan and email to dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.
