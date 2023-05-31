Cornerstone CFCU will soon roll out "Sunday Funday," a weekly program offering free activities for children and families.
Every Sunday, from July 9 through Aug. 20, the arena will host open ice skating and ice bumper car play from noon to 1 p.m. On July 19, the dry arena will be open for families to play pickleball, corn hole, kickball, spike ball and basketball, run obstacle courses and partake of "parachute fun" for a two-hour period.
Sunday Funday is funded through a $3,500 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation's Project Play, according to arena director Shelley Unocic.
Cornerstone arena is one of eight stops in the city for riders of the free Discover Niagara shuttle, Unocic noted.
