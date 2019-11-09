Sunrise Optimist Club leadership installed

Sunrise Optimist Club of Lockport, Inc. installed its 2019-2020 officers and board of directors recently at the Lockport Town and Country Club.
Serving as president of the club is Charles H. Heller. Additional officers are: David P. Licata, president-elect; Glenn S. Aronow, vice president; Norman Pearson, sergeant at arms; Leonard G. Tilney, Jr., club secretary; Michael E. Hoffman, club treasurer; and James W. Ashcraft, Jr., Youth Fund treasurer.
The board of directors includes: Don Urtel, chairman; one-year directors Robert W. Fetterhoff, Richard A. Groves and Samuel R. Gugliuzza; and two-year directors James L. Klino, Ronald A. Gunby, Peter M. Stutz and John L. Sullivan.
The officers and board of directors were installed by Zone 2 Lt. Governor Pauline Leacock. She challenged them to provide the leadership to achieve efficient administration of the club and effective implementation of the club’s numerous programs.
Sunrise Optimist Club of Lockport, Inc. has been serving the Lockport community for more than 61 years. Youth and community service programs include the Christmas Family program, United Way Day of Caring, Equistar, an essay contest, Family Treatment Court, fifth- and sixth-grade basketball, basketball clinics, Passing Football League, Lockport Little League, Little Loop Football, ANJO League, Hugs to Give (at Children’s Hospital), the youth hockey program, Junior Optimist golf, juvenile diabetes, Respect For Law, Salvation Army bell ringing, track and field scholarships and a wrestling tournament.
Men interested in learning more about Sunrise Optimist Club are invited to contact Membership Chairman Len Tilney at 434-6000 or visit the club’s Facebook page at Lockport (NY) Sunrise Optimist Club.
