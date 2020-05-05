Medina Memorial Hospital resumed provision of surgical services effective May 1. Surgical services include general surgeries, GI scopes, ENT and urology.
According to a hospital spokesperson, all surgical patients will need to be tested for COVID-19 three days prior to surgery and their physicians will provide them with details. Testing is currently being offered at the Albion Health Center, 14789 Route 31, Albion (585-589-2273).
Patients will need to pre-register by phone the day prior to their surgery and a nurse will call them to discuss their health history and arrival time.
When arriving at the hospital, patients will have their temperature taken and will be provided with a mask.
No visitors will be allowed with the patient unless the patient is a child and then one parent may accompany them.
The person who is bringing the patient for their surgery will be able to wait in the hospital parking lot. Information regarding the status of the patient, discharge instructions, etc. will be communicated via cell phone.
For more information, call your healthcare provider or Kim Gray, director of surgical services, at 585-798-8301.
