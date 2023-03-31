Kenan Center board members, staff and family, long-time friends and colleagues of Susan Przybyl gathered Thursday to honor the executive director on the eve of her retirement.
Przybyl was recognized by various dignitaries in the community and was presented with several gifts from the Kenan Center Board of Governors, including a lifetime membership to the Kenan Center.
As a special surprise, Przybyl was also given a recognition that will permanently be on display at the Kenan campus: a stage. A sign will soon be placed inside Taylor Theater identifying the Susan Przybyl Stage.
“The executive committee wanted to do something, on behalf of the board of governors, to truly recognize Susan and forever memorialize all that she’s done and her historic devotion to the Kenan Center,” board president R. Scott DeLuca said. “There is no better way than a permanent designation of a space here on campus.”
Przybyl called the designation “totally unexpected.”
“I’ve been thinking a lot … tonight is not only a celebration for me, it’s a celebration of all of you,” she said. “It takes a board, staff, donors, funders and volunteers to get done all that we get done at the Kenan Center.”
Przybyl asked well-wishers to remember the Kenan “mission, vision and values.”
“Remember our common goal is to keep the Kenan spirit alive and well for future generations,” she said. “Dorothy Westhafer used to talk about ‘Kenan spirit.’ We need to provide those programs, especially those that make for a well-rounded child and give adults continued learning experiences so things like the lockdown at Lockport High School that took place today, do not continue to happen. Our children and our community deserve better. Having a community center like Kenan provides outlets for social growth, a safe learning environment and, most importantly, grows the civic leaders of tomorrow.”
Przybyl retired on Friday after almost 25 years with the Kenan Center. She began working for the non-profit in 1998 and, during her tenure, brought it through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. She is proud to have started, through funding partnerships, the official Kenan Center Endowment. Bringing in millions of dollars, the center took on many capital projects including the renovation of Kenan House, new roofs, lighting in the parking lot, air conditioning of the house, new technology, Daisy’s Adventure Garden and a second Montessori classroom space.
DeLuca said Przybyl's “achievements at the Kenan Center are long and very, very distinguished.”
He attributed to her the Kenan Center’s growth in areas of capital improvement, development and fundraising, including the establishment of the annual appeal, marketing and mission-driven programming, strategic planning, volunteer recognition and the application of best practices, as well as the establishment of the Kenan Youth Board in 2022.
“She brought energy to this center,” DeLuca said. “A strategic planning committee was formed to establish long-range goals. The resulting plan brought a new level of professionalism to the Kenan Center.”
In retirement, Przybyl said, she intends to continue working for the Kenan Center as a volunteer. She's also planning to take piano lessons and spend more time with her grandchildren.
