NEW YORK — In 2021, Sydney Anderson, founder and artistic director of The Why Collective, was far from her home in Gasport, plying her arts career trade with a 14-hour performance piece entitled “Vexations”. Staged at Anita’s Way Theatre in the Broadway area of Times Square, it gave voice to the many vexations of the Covid epidemic. That presentation proved so successful, it was repeated the next year at Nancy Manocherian’s “the cell” theater in the Chelsea neighborhood, with an overnight performance lasting more than 16 hours.
From there, any post-Covid “Vexations” turned to joy when The Why Collective was awarded a 4-month residency at “the cell,” an experimental arts incubator, starting this month.
Anderson said this is an “opportunity of a lifetime for The Why Collective. The home this gives to our work will provide us with a broad range of support for our goal of bridging the gap between audiences and artists through collaborative, interdisciplinary art.”
Anderson has programmed the residency as a festival series of four separate interdisciplinary works, starting with another immersive piece, where audience members have a hand in the art creation, and then followed with three more traditionally staged performances.
All of the works address The Why Collective’s mission: to provide opportunities for artists from all fields to grow in artistic conversation with each other and explore answers to the contemporary culture questions experienced in our lives today.
“While the projects are vastly different in communication style — we have an art gallery, a play, a theatrical poem, and a concert — all share a thread of the same theme, which is an exploration of the ways in which we bring our inner voice to outside,” Anderson said.
First in the series is the immersion piece “MIXT: a Living Gallery.” Spanning three days, it is open to both professional and amateur artists who are free to present work through their particular artistic field on themes of their own as affected by their unique experience of nature vs. nurture. The production features a nine-hour soundscape by Julian Wild, titled “The Illusion of Nature.”
The second production of the series, “The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space” explores the power dynamics and trauma experienced in pursuit of a career in the opera industry, a piece that harkens to Anderson’s training as a classical vocalist.
“Words of the Prophets” comes next, and is a theatrical poem, or play-in-the-round, that addresses the stereotypes of homelessness through dance and poetry.
The last piece, “The Women Have Something To Say,” is performed as a series of monologues and musical numbers, written by women to give voice to their own lived experiences.
All of the works will be available through streaming, with tickets and more information on the programs to be found at www.thewhycollective.art. Follow the collective on Instagram @the_why_collective, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thewhycollectiv
