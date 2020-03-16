TAIZE services in Wilson are canceled Mar 16, 2020 3 hrs ago All remaining TAIZE ecumenical contemporary services at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wilson, slated for Thursday nights during Lent, are canceled. Also canceled is the March 25 gathering of Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) at the church. Tags Episcopal Church Wilson Mothers Of Preschoolers Christianity St. John's Gathering Church Night Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries INGRAHAM, Terry Oct 17, 1936 - Mar 15, 2020 SEELOFF, Harold Oct 10, 1924 - Mar 14, 2020 DECARLO, Daniel Aug 14, 1958 - Mar 14, 2020 GRASSMAN, Linda Apr 26, 1943 - Mar 13, 2020 OSWALD, Lois Aug 28, 1926 - Mar 12, 2020 Today's E-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNiagara County declares state of emergency; all school districts closedPolice identify suspect killed in home invasion; find stolen vehicles7 people in voluntary quarantine in Niagara CountyCuomo: 2 individuals under virus quarantine in Niagara County'Joe the Barber' getting out of Lockport's hairThree COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie CountyTops confirms positive virus case at Williamsville headquartersNiagara Falls rescue attempt cut shortFrom Newfane to nationals: Heers puts on for the PanthersAre we ready to listen to the scientists yet? Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
