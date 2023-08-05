State Assembly member Mike Norris is working with Team Alice to host a program at The Dale Association next month about the dangers of overmedication. The program, aimed at residents aged 65 and older, will provide tips on how to become more actively engaged in one’s own health care decisions.
Team Alice, associated with the University of Buffalo’s Center for Successful Aging, was organized by Lockport resident Mary Brennan Taylor following the 2009 death of her mother, Alice, due to overmedication / improper medication. Team Alice’s mission is to ensure that does not happen to any other senior citizen, by means including educating medical students as well as seniors.
In the past 10 years, data shows, there were 35 million cases of seniors seeking medical treatment because of prescription drugs. A daily average 750 seniors are hospitalized due to serious side effects from medications. Nearly 20% of seniors take 10 or more medications daily.
The point of the program at The Dale Association is “empowerment,” Norris said. “Unfortunately, too many people, particularly seniors, do not feel empowered to ask questions of their health care providers and make sure they have the answers they need. While our health care providers have the best intentions, research shows most doctors and physician assistants spend just a few minutes with their patients. This forum is designed to help empower seniors to make the most of those precious minutes to make sure they get the clarity and answers they need to protect their health.”
The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, a Thursday. For more information, or to reserve seats, contact Norris’ district office at 716-839-4691 or norrism@nyassembly.gov.
To learn more about Team Alice and Alice’s story, go to: https://www.buffalo.edu/csa/research/research-projects/team-alice.html.
