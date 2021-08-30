Joe and April LaGreca, owners of Synergy Hair Studio in Lockport, entered the Reelin' For A Cure fishing tournament on Aug. 20 in support of women fighting cancer and placed fifth overall, with a total of 79.57 pounds of salmon. Although Team Synergy's boat was one of the smallest in the 40-member fleet it also landed top amateur boat honors.
Reelin' For A Cure is a group of women and captains who gather every August to fish for top prize money in an all-women fishing tournament. The Reelin' committee chose The Hope Chest as this year's recipient of its winnings. The Hope Chest promotes physical and emotional healing of breast cancer survivors by offering them fitness programs and more.
In the tournament, women had to reel in and catch the fish. Teams were allowed to enter up to six fish, consisting of any amount of salmon and up to three trout, in pursuit of prize money for the biggest catch.
