Tee Off Against Breast Cancer set for June 5 at Willowbrook

The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport will host the 23rd annual Tee Off Against Breast Cancer “For The Love of Clara” on June 5. This year’s tournament will be held at Willowbrook Golf Course, 4200 Lake Ave.
The tournament was spearheaded by the late Clara Tilney as a way to make others aware of the fight against cancer and raise funds for cancer research. The tee-off now highlights the club’s fundraising efforts, allowing it to make a generous donation to fight breast cancer while continuing its many programs for youths in the community.
The tournament is limited to 144 golfers, so early registration is encouraged. The fee, $100 per person, covers lunch, greens fee, a cart, a barbecued chicken dinner, beer, wine, soda, trophies and prizes. Hole-in-One contests offer prizes including a one-year supply of Bridgestone golf balls, the new TaylorMade SIM2 Driver, Cuater by TravisMatthew Performance Packages, and $5,000 cash. Closest to the pin on the second hole wins a putter.
Lunch is served and registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the four-person scramble tournament.
Pre-registration closes on May 28.
Don’t golf? Order a barbecued chicken dinner prepared by Willowbrook chefs to cap off the day’s festivities; the cost is $35.
The basket raffle is open to the public and will run from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donations are still being accepted.
In addition, a 50/50 drawing is underway. The winner will be picked during dinner at the tee-off.
“As Barge Canal Optimist Club members continue to fight this fight both personally and to find a cure for this deadly disease, we continue to grow this tournament ... each year. Clara’s passion, determination and strength will always be contagious," said Audrey Jex, tournament chair. "We can’t thank the community enough for their support.”
For registration forms and more information, look up Barge Canal Optimist Club on Facebook or contact Audrey Jex at 716-523-1348 or ajex72873@aol.com.
