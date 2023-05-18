A Lockport native now residing in Rochester is returning to the city of her youth to sign copies of her latest self-published children’s chapter book.
Mikayla C. Bevilacqua, 18, has many fond memories of her childhood. As an elementary student she learned how to play chess and was soon riding bus to competitions with the Golden Knights, a youth chess group formed by U.S. Chess Federation-certified Coach Michael McDuffie.
Bevilacqua will be at Lockport Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday with her new book “Sara’s Wonderful Adventure: The City on the Rock Top,” aimed at a 6- to 12-year-old audience.
Since leaving Lockport, Bevilacqua has been creating chapter books and self-publishing them, cover art and all. Two installments of her “Sara’s Wonderful Adventure” series have been published; she’s working on the third and fourth stories now and intends to create 11 stories altogether.
Each of Sara’s wonderful adventures revolves around an object, such as the painting stolen by a madman in Bevilacqua’s first book, and takes place in a different state or country.
Bevilacqua wrote “Sara’s Wonderful Adventure: The Painting” when she was 14.
McDuffie, who advocates for youth chess as a skill builder and complement to schooling, says he’s heard plenty of success stories from young players that he has coached including Bevilacqua. He’s not surprised, since he knows chess is a problem solving game.
“(One kid) who went into engineering, he texted me and said, ‘You had a lot to do with my success being an engineer,’ and I said, ‘Yeah but you’re the one who had to do all the work!’” McDuffie said.
Bevilacqua says the game of chess is “special” and her involvement with the Golden Knights was a great way to travel — the team went often to Rochester and Syracuse for tournaments — as well as an opportunity to learn how to socialize with her peers.
“I started in fifth grade. It helped me interact with more people and to be more open minded about getting along,” she said.
Following her imagination, Bevilacqua said she intends to visit Greece, the setting of “Sara’s Wonderful Adventure: The City on the Rock Top.”
