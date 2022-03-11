Teen entrepreneur keynoting 'Ready, Set, Go!'

High school students are invited to a free life skills and enrichment event at the Kenan Center campus, featuring teen visual artist Emeka Wajed, next weekend.
Ready, Set, Go! Create Your Future in a Day will be presented twice, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 and March 20. Included are workshops on how to save money, how to buy a first car, what do do after high school, how to handle stress and more. Each day ends with a life skills fair featuring a variety of local businesses and organizations.
Emeka Wajed, 17, is a visual artist making a name for himself by customizing sneakers, boots and apparel. His business, Made by Mek, recently customized cleats for NFL players including Zack Moss, L'Jarius Sneed, Shaq Lawson and Jimmy Moreland.
Participation is limited to 50 students per day. Register online at www.kenancenter.org or by calling 716-433-2617. Refreshments, door prizes and take aways are included.
